Red Kite Learning Trust Showcases Student Talent with Art Exhibition Featuring Rossett School

On Wednesday 26th March, Red Kite Learning Trust proudly hosted a special open evening to launch its latest Art Exhibition, featuring stunning artwork created by students from Rossett School. This exhibition highlights the artistic talent of Year 9, 10, and 12 students and will remain on display in the Trust Central Office Gallery until September 2025, when another school in the Trust will have the opportunity to showcase their work.

Curated by Rossett School’s Art Lead, Mrs Lynda Dean and her team, the exhibition features a diverse range of artistic styles and mediums, demonstrating the creativity and dedication of the students. The showcase is a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering artistic expression and encouraging young people to explore their talents.

Speaking about the exhibition, Lynda Dean said: Our students were thrilled to be given the chance to display their work in the Trust Gallery. They embraced the opportunity with enthusiasm, producing an outstanding collection of pieces that reflect their creativity and personal interpretations. It was a challenge to select the final works, given the high standard of entries, and we tried to include as much as we could. We are incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

The open evening was a resounding success, welcoming students, families, staff, and trustees from the Rossett School and wider Trust community to the central office in Harrogate, creating a lively and celebratory atmosphere. Visitors had the opportunity to admire the artwork, speak with the artists, and learn more about their inspirations and creative processes.

The exhibition will continue to be enjoyed by the many visitors to Red Kite Learning Trust, including those attending collaboration meetings and training sessions. As a central hub for the Red Kite Learning Trust and its education partners, the gallery provides an inspiring space to celebrate student achievement.

Rossett School Headteacher, Mr Tim Milburn, led a round of applause for the young artists and shared his thoughts on the event, saying: We are incredibly proud of our students and their artistic accomplishments. They have worked so hard and demonstrated their resilience in completing the work to such a high standard. This exhibition is a fantastic platform for them to share their creativity with a wider audience, and the response from visitors has been overwhelmingly positive. The opportunity to showcase their work in a professional setting is an experience they will cherish for years to come.

Red Kite Learning Trust extends its gratitude to the students, staff, and families for their support in making this exhibition a success. Special thanks also go to the Rossett School catering team for providing refreshments and to the Rossett School Art Department for pulling it all together so brilliantly.

The exhibition exemplifies the Trust’s commitment to nurturing talent and celebrating creativity, reinforcing the Trust Goal: ‘We Champion Learning’ in an inspiring and visual way.