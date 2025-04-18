Josie Caven, Liberal Democrat Candidate for the Kingsley Ward: Questions to the Harrogate Town Council Candidates

Josie Caven is standing as the Liberal Democrat Candidate for the Kingsley Ward in the Harrogate Town Council Elections on the 1 May 2025

Some questions to Josie:

What’s your connection to Harrogate ?

I have lived in Harrogate for 22 years.

The role of the Harrogate Town Council isn’t fully defined, what would you like to see a town council do ?

I’d really like to see the town council get together and hit the ground running doing what is much needed for the town. It will be brand new and supported by the Town Clerk, I’d expect some services be handed over to Harrogate Council and for Harrogate to represented properly, which isnt happening at the moment with the North Yorkshire Council.

I am focused as a deaf person to put my energy into making sure that the disabled and vulnerable people as well as children are protected and heard in regards to green spaces, parks, events, infrastructure with new buildings and local services. I will represent everyone in my ward and Harrogate by making sure everyone is heard and feels respected by the decisions being made going forward.

What do you see as the main challenges for the town council ?

Right now, I see the main challenges would be setting up as council, making sure priorities are right amongst the parties and working together on the budget to help Harrogate appropriately. We would also need to hold North Yorkshire accountable and ensure that the budget is improved and services are brought back to be managed within Harrogate Council.

What do you see as the main gains for the people of Harrogate ?

Harrogate really needs a better quality of life, where it is cleaned up, more independent shops, events, places and things for children and youth to be and do.

What else do you believe people should know about your or what you believe ?

I believe in accountability and using actions not words to gain the confidence of Harrogate citizens. I am not happy with how things are and how difficult it is for everyone at the moment. I believe in pushing for action and answers and more importantly transparency.

Should a town councillor be voted for based on party or personality ?

I think it should be based on both. I’ve often wondered if the personality I’ve seen in politicians is false and just keen for votes. This is why I believe in actions and full open conversations between the councillor and voters. It is not enough to just belong to a party or just be a outgoing positive personality. I am actually quite shy at first and I owe that to my deafness but that doesn’t mean I’m not pushing in the background for more and questioning things that are not okay.