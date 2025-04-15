Millions of pounds due to support Harrogate housing scheme

More than 2,000 new homes to the west of Harrogate look set to be supported with a £6.8 million grant to fund the infrastructure including roads and schools which is essential to the development.

North Yorkshire councillors have agreed to accept an ‘interest free’ loan from Homes England’s Brownfield Infrastructure and Land (BIL) Fund which will kickstart the transport and education elements of the Harrogate development.

Already three planning applications for new homes have been approved and another is pending with a start on site expected later this year.

The current Local Plan for the West Harrogate area has identified sites for new housing, employment and schools as well as the infrastructure that is needed for large developments including transport provision and open spaces.

These elements are normally part-funded through Section 106 money paid by the developers as part of any project to fund infrastructure.

The BIL money is due to allow the council to fund these elements of the scheme at an early stage and will be repaid as it progresses and developer contributions are received.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include planning policy and the Local Plan, said: Delivering sustainable housing and economic growth is at the heart of our new planning service. Securing this £6,780,994 from Homes England would allow us to fund the early delivery of the infrastructure essential in any large-scale development – including schools and transport links such as walking and cycling provision. We want to help create sustainable new communities, places that existing and future residents can be proud of from the very moment they move in.

He said the council has already been working with developers on proposals for about 2,000 new homes and development for employment, looking at community facilities and services.

This includes primary school provision, local centres, sports pitches, open spaces, bus routes, footpaths and cycleways. There are also due to be off-site improvements associated with local roads.

Cllr Crane added: We are very much ‘open to business’. By securing this funding we will be able to show how we are able to work with the development industry and Homes England to support high quality schemes with infrastructure at their heart. Thriving communities depend on affordable, high-quality housing and we are committed to working with stakeholders to deliver this.

Members of the council’s executive today (Tuesday, April 15) gave the go-ahead for officers to accept the funding, which is now due to considered for approval by Homes England.