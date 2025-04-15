County Show will be ‘one to remember’ after last year’s cancellation

North Yorkshire’s largest agricultural show will return with a bang this year with the support of a local insurance broker.

After last year’s show was cancelled due to a shortage of volunteers, the North Yorkshire County Show will return to Otterington Hall, in Northallerton, on Sunday, June 15.

The show committee is determined to make 2025 a year to remember and has enlisted the support of H&H Insurance Brokers, which has agreed to provide financial assistance to ensure the show goes ahead for the next two years, with the view of supporting longer term.

The collaboration has come at a perfect time for the show following tough times of late, according to newly elected chair Mark Hall.

He said: “The cancellation of the North Yorkshire County Show in 2024 was a real blow for the community as we tried to recover from previous years which were affected by Covid-19 and the Queen’s passing.

“The local community has really rallied round this year with the aim of making 2025’s show a one to remember, and we are really pulling out all the stops to put the disappointment of the past few years firmly behind us.

“To secure a commitment from H&H Insurance Brokers for 2025 and 2026 is a real boost and will ensure we can put on an event which the whole area can get behind.

“Planning for the show is continuing at full speed, and we’re excited to announce in due course our full line-up of main attractions, livestock showing and other competitions.”

H&H Insurance Brokers, which has offices across the North of England, South of Scotland and in Wales including Northallerton, is developing its relationship with the North Yorkshire County Show after sponsoring its inaugural Christmas Tractor Parade in December, which was held to raise funds for the show.

The firm has extended its sponsorship of the tractor parade for the next two years, to run alongside its support of the county show.

Corinne Cooper, who heads up H&H Insurance Brokers’ North Yorkshire operations, said: “As a business which works with customers across many rural areas, we know that agricultural shows such as the North Yorkshire County Show are the heartbeat of rural life.

“Having initially supported the tractor parade, it was a no brainer for us to get involved with the show itself when we learned of the committee’s drive to come back stronger after last year’s cancellation.

“We pride ourselves on providing a service which really matters to local people, and we want to give something back to the communities we serve to thank them for their ongoing support.”

There are a number of events and displays planned as part of the North Yorkshire County Show schedule, including livestock judging, alpacas, rabbit and guinea pig shows, craft and baking competitions, food stalls, vintage tractors, classic cars, light horse competitions, horse carriage driving and displays by the emergency services.

H&H Insurance Brokers is one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers, and has eight regional offices in Northallerton, Durham, Hexham, Newtown St Boswells in the Scottish Borders, Kirkby Stephen, and Ruthin and Wrexham in North Wales, as well as its head office at Rosehill, Carlisle.