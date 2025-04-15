Afghan refugee family’s ‘taste of home’ with a pop-up restaurant and authentic Afghan cuisine

Authentic Afghan cuisine is set to be served later this month by a refugee family who are trying to rebuild their lives and put down roots in North Yorkshire.

Habib Rahimi, his wife, Nelab, who have four children, fled Afghanistan in 2021 amid the Taliban’s resurgence, leaving their previous home and friends and family behind.

Prior to this, the father-of-four worked as an interpreter with the UK Armed Forces in Afghanistan. He and his family arrived in England after the Government granted them sanctuary status.

The family has been living in Northallerton for the past two years and has demonstrated “resilience and determination” in adapting to new circumstances as well as integrating in the new community.

From August 2021 to date, North Yorkshire has helped to respond to the evacuation of people from Afghanistan who qualify to come to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) or the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS). People being resettled under the ARAP scheme include interpreters who worked for the Armed Forces.

North Yorkshire Council say they have a proud history of welcoming refugees and to date has supported a total of 484 Afghans across 97 households.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr Heather Phillips, whose responsibilities include refugees and asylum issues, said: North Yorkshire has always provided a welcoming place for people fleeing conflict and persecution in their home countries. These are people who have suffered so much, given up everything to try and find safety and rebuild their lives. Many of those who have settled in the rural county have shown so much resilience and determination – they have so much to contribute and it is these additions from all around the world and different cultures that make North Yorkshire such an inclusive, rewarding, diverse and beautiful county to live in.

The Rahimis say they have finally regained some stability in their new “home town” thanks to the warm welcome they have received from the locals. They are determined to be “productive members of society” where they can work and pay their taxes “like everyone else”.

As a thank you for the kindness and support they have received from the local people in Northallerton, they have organised a pop-up restaurant at 7pm at Northallerton Town Hall on Saturday, 19 April 2025.

Dishes which will be served up include authentic Afghanistan cuisine from kabuli pilau (a national Afghan rice dish with lamb), chicken karahi, Afghan kofta, lubya (bean stew) to much more.

See https://www.facebook.com/share/1KwrNQmdWg/

or book here

Mr Rahimi said: We’ve been given this wonderful opportunity – a new lease of life – and we want to make the most of it. North Yorkshire Council and The Refugee Council have supported us a lot in settling in the county. We are very grateful, but we want to work and pay our way. I wanted to share Afghan cuisine and culture with the local community. Afghan food is rich in flavours and tradition and I felt that a pop-up restaurant would be a great way to introduce people to ‘a taste of home’. Living in Northallerton has been a wonderful experience,” said Mr Rahimi, who has two daughters, Omra, 10 and one-year-old Samreen, and two sons, Hizbullah, 11, and four-year-old Hamdullah. The people here are very kind and friendly, which has made it easier for us to settle. We feel safe, and the community has been supportive, especially in helping us find a home and adjust to life in England. It’s a peaceful place and we are happy to live here.

Tickets for the meal are priced at £24.99 per person, with a vegetarian option costing £23.99. Anyone wishing to know about the full menu or to book is asked to email afghandarbarpopup@gmail.com