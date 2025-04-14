Yorkshire Water installs 3,000 leaky water butts to reduce storm overflows

Yorkshire Water has completed the installation of 3,000 leaky water butts across the region, as part of a wider project to reduce the number of discharges from storm overflows.

The water butts have been installed on private properties near to 35 different storm overflows, with support from partners Stantec and M Group Water, and equates to 600,000 litres of water storage.

Leaky water butts are containers that store and slowly release rainwater when it gets over a certain level. They are a type of sustainable drainage system, designed to slow the flow of rainwater reaching combined sewer networks, which transport both surface water and wastewater flows. By reducing flows in the network, the likelihood of a storm overflow operating also decreases.

The installation comes as part of a £180m investment over the last two years to reduce discharges from storm overflows in Yorkshire. 124 storm overflow projects have been completed across the region as part of the investment.

Sophie Dilworth, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: Leaky water butts are a cost-effective sustainable drainage system that can have a significant impact on the local sewer network – particularly in areas where we have combined sewer systems that we’re unable to separate. Not only do they reduce surface water levels, they’re also a brilliant way to conserve water. Rain captured in poor weather can be used to water flowers, for example, when we get to the drier months. Rainwater is rich in nutrients, so plants prefer it to tapwater. Reducing flows of rainfall into the combined sewer network during the peak of a storm is one of a number of ways we can reduce the frequency and duration of storm overflows into local watercourses as we continue our commitment to improve river health.

Yorkshire Water proactively contacted owners of properties where a leaky water butt would have the most impact on the sewer network. The utility installed the water butts and will be completing a six-month check in before handing over maintenance responsibilities to the homeowners.

Sophie added: We’re incredibly thankful to the homeowners who have been open to accepting a leaky water butt and helping us with this scheme. Now that we’ve finished installation, we can begin to look at their impact, and whether it’s a scheme that we may want to replicate in the future.

Although Yorkshire Water has completed this scheme, leaky water butts are typically available to buy at DIY shops should people in Yorkshire wish to save water and help improve their local watercourse.