Summer boost to DalesBus service from Harrogate

DalesBus services from Harrogate will be boosted from this weekend with the welcome return of Eastern DalesBus 825 running to Richmond for a longer season this year.

This year Eastern DalesBus 825 will run every Sunday and Bank Holiday from 20th April until 19th October, providing lots of day-out opportunities for walking and sight-seeing in and around Nidderdale National Landscape. The bus will leave Knaresborough Bus Station at 0950 and Harrogate Bus Station at 1015, running via Ripley, Brimham Rocks, Fountains Abbey, Galphay, Grewelthorpe, Hackfall, Masham, Jervaulx Abbey, Middleham and Leyburn to Richmond. The return journey leaves Richmond at 1515. Full details are available online at www.dalesbus.org/825 and in timetable leaflets available from Harrogate Bus Station and other local outlets.

Once again a programme of free guided walks accessible from the bus has been organised by the National Trust and DalesBus Ramblers. The first of these walks is a Brimham Rocks Guided Walk of around five or six miles on Sunday 11th May, with National Trust volunteers. Further information about the walks is available online at www.dalesbusramblers.org.uk

This service joins the other DalesBus services from Harrogate which run on all-year round – service 24 to Pateley Bridge in Nidderdale National Landscape which runs daily (with onward connections to Upper Nidderdale and Grassington from Pateley Bridge on Summer Sundays and Bank Holidays), and service 74 to Ilkley, Bolton Abbey and Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales National Park which runs every Saturday. From this weekend DalesBus 74 will run slightly earlier, leaving Knaresborough Bus Station at 0903 and Harrogate Bus Station at 0923 every Saturday.

As part of a national initiative all local bus fares are currently capped at a maximum of £3 for any single journey, and under 19s can travel for just £1 each way on DalesBus services.