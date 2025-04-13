Beaverbrooks opens new store in Harrogate

Family-owned jewellers, Beaverbrooks has expanded its presence in Yorkshire by opening the doors of its latest store in Harrogate.

Located on James Street, the store is the retailer’s 57th nationwide and sixth in Yorkshire.

It has undergone a refurbishment to give it a new look and feel as it transitions from previous owners, Hugh Rice. The arrival of Beaverbrooks marks the continuation of a family business legacy, introducing the retailer’s 106 years of expertise in diamonds, jewellery and luxury watches to the area.

Beaverbrooks has also welcomed existing Hugh Rice colleagues to the store’s new team, meaning shoppers will continue to see familiar faces paired with Beaverbrooks’ renowned customer service.

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director at Beaverbrooks, said: We are delighted to have arrived in Harrogate, where we will introduce 106 years of expertise and customer experience to the area. This opening is an exciting moment for Beaverbrooks, as we continue to invest where there’s opportunity and drive value for the business. We’re confident the new Harrogate store will be popular with customers and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional levels of customer service while showcasing our expertise and passion for luxury watches, fine jewellery and diamonds.