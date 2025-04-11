Yorkshire Cancer Research surprises Harrogate shoppers with ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ flash mob

Yorkshire Cancer Research supporters took to the streets of Harrogate with a surprise flash-mob performance to encourage the local community to get walking in May and help bring more cancer cures to Yorkshire.

A choir of 40 singers stunned unsuspecting shoppers near the Harrogate Cenotaph with a surprise rendition of ‘Walking on Sunshine’ and other toe-tapping tunes to raise awareness of the Yorkshire Cancer Research ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ challenge.

To mark 100 years of Yorkshire Cancer Research, the challenge invites people in Harrogate and beyond to explore the beautiful Yorkshire region and help raise £100,000 for life-saving cancer research.

Each year, 31,000 people in Yorkshire are told they have cancer. Those who take part in ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ will raise vital funds to help fund pioneering cancer research and innovative new services to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in Yorkshire.

‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ is an accessible challenge that can be adapted to fit all lifestyles and fitness levels. The campaign aims to promote the benefits of exercise for people with cancer as well as raise awareness of the charity’s pioneering cancer exercise programme, Active Together.

One of the surprise singers was Pete Skinner from Knaresborough, an Active Together member and volunteer at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre in Harrogate. Pete joined the Active Together Harrogate service in February 2024 to help him recover from his treatment for oesophagus cancer. A former international bronze medallist in Judo, Pete has experienced huge benefits in his physical health, having built back his strength and significantly improved his fitness levels.

This year, Pete is getting involved in ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’, joined by other members of Active Together, who will be taking part in group trails around Harrogate.

Pete said: After my cancer treatment, I was very weak and lost five stone including a lot of muscle mass. Since joining Active Together, the progress in my physical health and fitness has been phenomenal. Following 12 weeks of working with the Active Together team, I can now lift the crates and packages in the charity’s Donation Centre, and I love having the opportunity to give something back to the charity.

Kim Reeve has been a Fitness Instructor at the Active Together Harrogate service since February 2024 and has provided Pete with personalised exercise support since he finished his cancer treatment.

Kim said: I feel incredibly grateful to be able to help people, including Pete, get back on their feet following cancer treatment. Exercise-led support brings huge physical and mental benefits, and it’s remarkable to see the progress made by those taking part in Active Together. In fact, many of them are now looking to take part in this year’s We Walk for Yorkshire challenge.

The Yorkshire Cancer Research flash-mob was supported by members of Lucy’s Pop Choir, a friendly community of singers who since 2021, have busked and brought joyful songs to town centres across Yorkshire.

Lucy McLean, founder of Lucy’s Pop Choir, said: I wanted to start a choir with a cheerful atmosphere that spread happiness through laughter and singing, and that was our aim for the Yorkshire Cancer Research flash mob in Harrogate. We sang some great tunes, had a giggle and put smiles on peoples’ faces, all while helping to fund cancer research that saves lives in Yorkshire and beyond.

To find out more about the campaign and sign up to take part, visit the ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ website: yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/WeWalkForYorkshire