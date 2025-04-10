RAFA Rides comes to RAF Leeming

RAFA Rides, the RAF Association’s global cycling event, is coming to RAF Leeming on Saturday 28 June.

Located in North Yorkshire, RAF Leeming is the perfect opportunity to experience scenic views of the countryside whilst cycling through an RAF station that’s home to the Hawk and Tutor aircraft.

The event is open to cyclists of all ages and abilities, with participants able to choose routes between 25, 50, 75 and 100 miles.

In return for an entry fee of £44.50, every cyclist taking part will receive an exclusive RAFA Rides cycling jersey. Participants can enjoy feed stations throughout the ride and well-deserved refreshments at the finish line, as well as access to the RAFA Rides event village.

Liam Clark-Brown, Associate Director of Fundraising & Engagement at the RAF Association, said: Since its inception RAFA Rides has been a key moment in the military charity cycling events calendar, uniting Air Force communities locally and internationally. It not only fosters a deep sense of connection between riders, but it also encourages participants to invest in their own physical and mental wellbeing. So sign up to be part of this global cycling community.

Now in its eighth year, RAFA Rides connects thousands of riders across the world through a shared purpose and passion. Over the past seven years, 5,000 riders have taken part from across the world.

This year, as well as the now-famous event at Kendrew Barracks in Rutland, Leicestershire, events will be taking place at three RAF stations – Brize Norton, Marham and Leeming.

Every penny raised through RAFA Rides events will go towards the RAF Association’s vital work providing much-needed help and support to thousands in the RAF community. In 2024, the event raised an incredible £150,000.

Find out more about RAFA Rides Leeming and sign up here: rides.rafa.org.uk/join-us/#leeming