Deer Shed Festival unveil more comedy, music, literature and theatre

Deer Shed, North Yorkshire’s famed forward thinking & family-friendly festival, have announced more programme details for this year’s extra special celebration marking the independent and family-owned weekender’s 15th anniversary edition.

DEER SHED FESTIVAL

25th – 28th JULY 2025

BALDERSBY PARK, TOPCLIFFE, NORTH YORKSHIRE

https://deershedfestival.com

Leading the announcement is the Big Top bill with Hull’s own Lucy Beaumont joining previously announced headliner US improv icon Reggie Watts along with 2024 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer winner Frankie Monroe, festival fan favourites John Shuttleworth, Scummy Mummies and many more.

Stand up, screenwriter, broadcaster and esteemed Taskmaster alumni; Lucy Beaumont’s sideways take on life up north has had the country in hysterics for over a decade with a series of hilariously deadpan solo shows inspired by her sitcom-like life in Hull, two seasons of her critically acclaimed Hullraisers on Channel 4 and plenty of welcome appearances on panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News For You, The Last Leg and more.

Also announced for the Big Top today are the likes of Jazz Emu and his not-so-humble comedy music stylings; hilarious New York-born and London-based queer comic Abigoliah Schamaun; Irish-Iranian Teessider and ITV’s Show Me The Funny winner Patrick Monahan; Live at The Apollo star Ignacio Lopez aka ‘Juan Solo’ and more.

Alongside the Big Top, Deer Shed have announced even more music for this special anniversary edition of the festival with the likes of beloved singer/songwriter and Scottish Album of the Year Award-winner Kathryn Joseph, acclaimed US alt-folk musician Sam Amidon and bracing, issues-based noise-rock collective Benefits leading this latest addition to an already stellar line up of legends including Kae Tempest and Idlewild as well as exciting new artists like Divorce and Maruja.

Elsewhere, The literary line up welcomes poet and children’s author Olivia Mulligan for a reading of her latest book ‘Reggie From The Hedgie’ plus an inspiring series of readings, talks and workshops in collaboration with Leeds Trinity University and graduates from their MA in Creative Writing.

While music and comedy sit at its core, Deer Shed is also renowned for bringing together some of the country’s most unique experiences and interactive events. New to the festival this year will be a series of thoughtprovoking events from Right to Roam as well as the Wheels & Feet Roller Skating Disco; a hybrid party tent half set up for those on wheels and half for dancing feet as a host of top-tier DJs spin everything from disco classics to the latest house music.

Also joining the likes of Deer Shed’s long-running Cinema, Theatre and Performance Arts programmes and returning for 2025’s milestone edition are favourites Kapow Wrestling, Nerf Gun Arena, Tinkertown and the ever-popular Wild Swimming as well as other new additions including Børn of the Forest, Wild Running.

Celebrating its 15th birthday and still as proudly independent as ever, the dedicated team behind Deer Shed festival are ready once again to transform Baldersby Park into a three-day wonderland of community and creativity that spotlights contemporary musical and cultural curation. Carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages; Deer Shed is a festival for everyone – families, friends and fans.

–

Megan Evans, Deer Shed Festival Director said: It’s so exciting getting more of our lineup out there after keeping it a secret for so long! We’re over the moon that Lucy Beaumont is joining us in Baldersby Park this year, as kindred northern spirits we’ve loved everything she’s done and cannot wait to hear more of her hilarious tales of Hull and beyond. We’re proud to be welcoming plenty of emerging comics this year too, with rising stars like Ignacio Lopez and Frankie Monroe bound to have us in hysterics. Similarly, we’ve bolstered our musical lineup with even more exciting new talent to celebrate our 15th birthday in style. From the folk stylings of Kathryn Joseph and Sam Amidon to the noise rock of Benefits, Maruja and more, we’re lucky to be welcoming old friends and new up to Topcliffe for one of our best years yet!

Deer Shed 2025:

Music

Wunderhorse, Kae Tempest, The Big Moon, Idlewild, Sprints, Antony Szmierek, Big Special, Bodega, Divorce, Fulu Miziki, Hamish Hawk, Honeyglaze, Ibibio Sound Machine, Joan As Police Woman, Joshua Burnside, Kathryn Joseph, King Hannah, Maruja, Moonchild Sanelly, Nadia Reid, Rich(ard) Dawson, Roddy Woomble, Sam Amidon, The Bug Club, The Scratch, The Unthanks, Alice Boyd, Anchorsong, Benefits, Black Found, Chris Brain, Honesty, Jacob Alon, KEG, Mandrake Handshake, Naima Bock, Nancy Williams, Sheherazaad, The None, The Sick Man of Europe, Olive Grinter, Roís, Silver Gore, The Pill, Spielmann, Tommy WA, Ugly, Yoshika Colwell, Zawedde, Across the Tracks (DJ), Get in Her Ears (DJ), Rory Hoy (DJ)

Comedy & Shows

Reggie Watts, Lucy Beaumont, John Shuttleworth, Scummy Mummies, Oh My God! It’s The Church, Queenz, Jazz Emu, Laura Lexx, Frankie Monroe, Abigoliah Schamaun, Barbara Nice, Patrick Monahan, Athena Kugblenu, Eleanor Morton, Lachlan Werner, Katie Pritchard, Marty Gleeson, Musical Bingo, Anna Soden, Truffs, Jonnie One Biscuit, Su Mi, Samira Banks, Ignacio Lopez, Juan Solo’s Excellent Adventures in Space!, Jack Gleadow, She Choir Presents Sunday Morning Assembly, History’s Most Epic Fibs

Lit & Talks

Nobody’s Empire – In Conversation with Stuart Murdoch, Adelle Stripe – Base Notes: The Scents of a Life, Bob Stanley’s Pop Quiz, John Harris – Maybe I’m Amazed: A Story of Love and Connection in Ten Songs, Antony Szmierek – Roadmap, Right to Roam, Olivia Mulligan, Mama G

Activities

Adventure School, Adams Aquatics, Archery, Arts Walkabout, Bubble Hour, Bush Crafts, Børn of the Forest, Cinema, City of Play, Crafts, Crazy Golf, Disc Golf, Escape Boxes & Puzzles, EuroArc, Fire Sparks, Floating Sound Baths, Football, Forest Bathing, Forest Massage, Hapa Zone, Ikonodon International Animation Festival, Laser Maze, Leeds Young Film Festival, Lullabies Fern Farm, Musical Garden, Nerf Gun Arena, NoisyToys, Retro Gaming, Raves, Rock Balancing, Run2Swim, Sanctuary Zone, Save the Bees, Skateboarding, Soft Play, Story Time, SUP Yoga, Synth Building, The Art Forge, The Big Djo, The Red Post, The Wild Robot – Wood Inside Out, Theatre, Tree Climbing, Vinyl Scratchercise, Weaving, Wild Potion Making, Wild Swimming, Woodland Inn, Woodland Theatre, Yoga