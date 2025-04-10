Art at the Vineyard: North Yorkshire community hosts unique fundraiser for Rob Burrow Centre for MND

On Saturday 3rd May, a unique fundraising event will take place in a small North Yorkshire village.

‘Art at the Vineyard’ has been organised by Great Ousebourn residents Anne and Mark Tankard, Lynne Jacklin and Allison Wells and will raise funds for Leeds Hospitals Charity’s Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease fundraising appeal.

There will be a collection of 28 talented Yorkshire artists at Dunesforde Vineyard in Upper Dunsforth, York, including ‘Artist in Residence’ Malcolm Baker from Northallerton, to display their remarkable creations.

The event is free to attend and open to all, from art enthusiasts, to collectors or those simply looking for a special piece, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Lynne said: We are four friends who have been inspired by the amazing work Leeds Hospitals Charity has done to bring the Rob Burrow Centre for MND to life. We have a shared interest in art so that’s how the idea for Art at the Vineyard as a charity event was born.

Catherine Butt, Community Fundraising Manager at Leeds Hospitals Charity said: We’re incredibly grateful to Allison, Lynne, Anne and Mark for putting on this fantastic event to fundraise for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND Appeal. We reached the £6.8 million fundraising target at the end of last year, but we are committed to supporting the Leeds MND service for years to come. Money raised through events like this will help us ensure that the new centre can adapt to the needs of patients and their families in the future and fund things like additional equipment, family support services, and for the first time in Leeds, new research programmes.

You can find out more about the event here https://www.facebook.com/events/2095960464166023/