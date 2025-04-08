Gilly Charters, Green Party, Hookstone: questions to the Harrogate Town Council Candidates

Harrogate Town Council elections are taking place on the 1 May 2025, with 19 wards.

We have put same questions to all candidates, and will run their responses verbatim.

Gilly Charters is standing for the Green Party for the Hookstone Ward.

Questions to Gilly:

What’s your connection to Harrogate ?

I’ve lived in Harrogate since 1981, my children were both born here and went to the local state schools (until Special Needs provision was necessary for my son). I taught at King James’s School for 20 years, then worked in the local probation service and finished my paid working life supporting parents trying to get the right education provision for their children with special needs. Harrogate is a truly beautiful place to live.

The role of the Harrogate Town Council isn’t fully defined, what would would you like to see a town council do ?

The new Council will able to take on a wide variety of responsibilities from NYC if they allow.

For example, Harrogate needs to take on local responsibility for financing youth clubs to provide purposeful activities and work closely with police and PCSOs to increase civil enforcement powers.

We know that residents want easier and safer bus travel with more bus shelters and improved services and the town council must support NYC schemes for active travel.

What do you see as the main challenges for the town council ?

To be independent of North Yorkshire council, no current NYC councillors should be elected to HTC. Funding is always an issue but working together with charities and those with local expertise can help the Council develop best practice eg in tackling street homelessness and launching local energy generation schemes.

Traffic on our main roads is spoiling life for many; better public transport and safer walking and cycling routes can begin to tackle this. Local people want to see the Town Council build up a resilient community in Harrogate so we can work together to address the problems brought about by climate change.

What do you see as the main gains for the people of Harrogate ?

A more robust attitude to our national government’s ‘growth at any price’ mantra – especially when it comes to building houses. A sprawling town makes the provision of services more difficult and increases traffic levels.

Our beautiful public open spaces must remain attractive and safe to use for people of all ages. We want to make it easy for residents to attend council meetings and our councillors will hold regular open surgeries to listen to people.

What else do you believe people should know about your party or what you believe ?

I’d like people to know that the Green Party works for the benefit of everyone, ‘for the common good’.

We’re supported by many small donations from thousands of ordinary people who know that there are ways to improve the health of individuals and of the planet without spending lots of money. It’s really beneficial when we work together.

I believe we all need to be good ancestors so future generations can enjoy a safe and healthy environment.

Should a town councillor be voted for based on party or personality ?

People I’ve met want a strong voice speaking up for them locally.

Green Party members have a clear moral compass which is guided by policies that we trust and which enable us to make a difference.