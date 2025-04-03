Paddington to visit North Yorkshire Moors Railway this May

Families and railway enthusiasts are in for a special treat this spring as the beloved Paddington™ makes a highly anticipated visit to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) on the 3rd and 4th May 2025.

Fans of the famous bear from Peru will have the chance to see Paddington™ in person as he makes personal appearances at intervals throughout both days. Whether you’re a long-time fan or introducing little ones to his charming adventures, this is an unmissable opportunity to meet the nation’s favourite marmalade-loving bear.

Families visiting NYMR will not only enjoy a magical moment with Paddington™, but can also take in the breathtaking scenery along the heritage railway. Steam and heritage diesel trains will be running, offering a delightful experience for visitors of all ages.

Charlotte Hawes, Events & Guest Experience Manager at NYMR, said: We’re incredibly excited to welcome Paddington™ to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. His stories have delighted generations, and we can’t wait for families to create special memories with him against the stunning backdrop of our heritage railway.

Alongside the special visit, there will be extra activities for families including luggage tag stamping and storytelling.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.nymr.co.uk/paddington