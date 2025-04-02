Proposed wards for North Yorkshire

The Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries. It is reviewing North Yorkshire to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that division arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The Commission has published proposals for changes to North Yorkshire.

It is proposing that there should be:

89 councillors representing 85 single-councillor divisions

and 2 two-councillor divisions

Most of the existing division boundaries will change

Proposed changes include:

Two-councillor divisions for Sherburn in Elmet & South Milford, and Malton & Norton, to reflect local community identities and provide for effective and convenient local government.

Pateley Bridge & Nidderdale and Wharfedale divisions that intend to reflect local evidence received during consultation

See North Yorkshire | LGBCE

Credit: contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2025

Launching the consultation Andrew Scallan CBE, Deputy Chair of the Local Government Boundary Commission for England, said: We want people in North Yorkshire to help us. We have drawn up proposals for new divisions in North Yorkshire. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people. Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions. It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us. Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.

The Commission has a dedicated section on its website where people can see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of divisions and their boundaries: https://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/north-yorkshire

People can also give their views by e-mail at reviews@lgbce.org.uk, and by post:

The Review Officer (North Yorkshire)

LGBCE

7th Floor

3 Bunhill Row

London

EC1Y 8YZ