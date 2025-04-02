Harrogate vet receptionist tackles London Marathon to help horses

A veterinary receptionist from Harrogate will run the London Marathon for Norfolk horse Charity World Horse Welfare.

Amelia ter Morsche, a receptionist in a mixed veterinary practice in Harrogate, has such a strong passion for horse welfare that she’s using her spare time to raise funds for her favourite horse charity World Horse Welfare. She has signed up to run the London Marathon next month and is training hard.

Harrogate resident Amelia has two main hobbies; horse riding and running. She first started horse riding at the age of seven at her local riding school and went on to volunteer there, before completing an Equine Care course at college and then a BSc in Equine Behaviour, Health and Welfare. Although Amelia doesn’t have her own horse, she regularly rides a friend’s horse, Owen.

Having only started to run regularly a year ago, Amelia already has plenty of miles under her belt with the completion of two 10k running events, the Yorkshire 10 mile and her first half-marathon in preparation.

World Horse Welfare is an international charity whose mission is to work with horses, horse owners, communities, organisations and governments to help improve welfare standards and stamp out suffering in the UK and worldwide.

Amelia is one of six runners representing World Horse Welfare at this year’s London Marathon.

Amelia said: I have always had a strong passion for equine welfare which makes me so incredibly proud to be running for World Horse Welfare in the London Marathon 2025.

Kelly Clark, Senior Supporter Services Officer at World Horse Welfare, said: Without the drive, dedication and compassion of wonderful fundraisers such as Adele we would not be able to continue to help horses in need in the UK and internationally. It is thanks to them that we are making progress to improve welfare and the horse-human relationship, across the full spectrum of ways horses play a role in society. Thank you, Amelia and our other runners, Lucy, Adele, Ellie, Sophie and Steven, for stepping up to this heroic challenge, to help us help more horses. We wish you all the very best of luck.

To donate to Amelia’s run please visit her fundraising page here Amelia ter Morsche is fundraising for World Horse Welfare