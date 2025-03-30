Police ask for witnesses to serious collision near to Ripley

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious injury collision on B6165 Ripley Road at Ripley.

It happened on Saturday 29 March 2025, at 12:01 and involved a Black Audi Q5 and BMW S100R motorcycle.

As a result of the collision the rider of the motorcycle sustained significant injuries and was taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition. The diver of the Audi Q5 is assisting with enquiries.

The road remained closed for several hours to allow for investigation work to take place at the scene. It re-open at 6.30pm this evening.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dash-cam footage that has not spoken with officers to contact us.

Please email shane.burgess@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Shane Burgess.

Please quote reference 12250055419 when passing on information.