York College footballers help England teams reach international finals in Italy

A pair of York College students played key roles as members of the latest England football teams to reach an international final.

With the men’s senior team having contested last summer’s Euro 2024 final – a year on from the women’s side competing in the 2023 World Cup final – Calum Hudson and Grace Sykes were part of squads that proved the country’s national Colleges’ teams are packed with talent, too, during a tournament in Italy this month.

The gifted duo helped the men’s and women’s English Colleges FA squads negotiate three tricky group games apiece before suffering narrow defeats to the hosts in their respective finals.

Defender Calum, who also plays for National League North club Scarborough, even captained his country and was named man-of-the-match against the USA, while York City Ladies attacker Grace impressed once again for the Lionesses team, having scored twice against Wales earlier in the season.

The men’s team beat San Marino 2-0 and Canada 4-0 before losing 3-2 to the USA.

They then went ahead in the final before succumbing 2-1 to a physical Italy side.

The women’s team enjoyed victories over Montenegro (2-1), Canada (6-3) and Wales (4-2) before being beaten 3-1 by another strong Italian outfit.

In between a busy game schedule of four fixtures in five days, Calum and Grace joined their team-mates on sightseeing tours where they visited famous historic landmarks such as the Trevi Fountain and the Colosseum.

Both also received international caps for representing their country and will be presented with their England shirts, complete with their names on the back, following final matches at the training ground of former Champions League winners Chelsea in May.

On the thrill of playing overseas for the Lionesses, PE and Art A Level student Grace said: It was quite surreal, as I never really expected to be in that situation because, coming into College, I didn’t think I’d have an opportunity like that. It was always going to be a challenge getting game time because I was competing against such talented players but, for my first international tournament, I was really proud of myself and we played really well as a team. The group games were all challenging, but we found a way to win and it was just disappointing that we couldn’t win the final, but we came up against a strong Italian side with bigger and older girls. I think technically we were one of the best teams in the tournament, though. The whole experience was amazing and one that I’ll never forget, including when we went into Rome for the day to relax and saw all the sights. Just being there with the team felt great.

Calum, who is studying a Level 3 Sports Coaching and Development diploma, spoke of his pride in wearing his country’s armband, adding: Not many people get that opportunity to wear the Three Lions, so it was a real pleasure and I was really pleased to captain the team against the USA. It felt great to lead the team out and swap pennants with the opposition captain. As a team, I thought we did well and got stronger and improved by the game, as we understood how each other played a bit more. We just came up against a good side in the final. They were more of a physical side than the other teams we played and knew how to use their bodies.

The international trip followed on from other fixtures that Calum and Grace have played in for their country throughout the second year of their studies.

A highlight for Grace, who turns 18 on Saturday, was her two-goal display during a 5-1 triumph over the Welsh Colleges FA.

Grace said: I didn’t know how I’d feel scoring, but it just gives you a real sense of pride.

Calum, 17, found himself pitted against a Premier League academy team when the English Colleges team pushed Leicester City all the way during a 2-1 defeat: You couldn’t tell the difference in quality and we did really well. It was quite a big confidence boost that I could play against the academy side of a Premier League club and keep up with their standards.

The pair also enjoyed residential training camps at St George’s Park – the FA’s state-of-the-art national football centre in Burton Upon Trent used by the likes of Harry, Kane, Jude Bellingham, Mary Earps and Lucy Bronze during England meet-ups

Grace said: The facilities were amazing with the spa and swimming pool and the food that they gave us was incredible. The pitches were immaculate and we also did some team-building exercises, which was a good way to get to know the girls.

Away from College football, Calum made his senior debut for Scarborough earlier this year and has played for the club, managed by Manchester United’s former Champions League winner Jonathan Greening, in the North Riding Cup and National League North – English football’s sixth tier.

Grace, who lives in Wetherby, has gained game time this season for York City Ladies in the FA Women’s National League Division One North, where opponents include the likes of Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

She is now hoping to secure a four-year football scholarship in the USA.

Grace said: Going to America and doing a degree alongside my football is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’m looking at going to South Carolina at the moment and it would be a big opportunity for me.

Both Garce and Calum are part of the college’s Football Development Centre, where they benefited from UEFA-qualified coaching from staff affiliated to York City Football Club alongside their studies.