Man pretended to work for council in Ripon rogue trader incident

Residents and businesses are being urged to be wary of rogue traders who may target properties pretending to be working for North Yorkshire Council.

North Yorkshire Council’s trading standards officers are advising householders, community groups and business owners not to agree to work from tradespeople who knock on their doors uninvited offering building or maintenance services.

The warning follows a reported incident in Ripon last week where a cold caller targeted a property while claiming be working with the council’s highways team and offered the occupant driveway repairs with what he said was leftover road laying material.

But the resident was reported to have been misled about the price that was to be charged, which led to a disagreement between the two parties.

The resident was left shaken by what happened and the incident was subsequently reported to the council’s trading standards department and North Yorkshire Police.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for trading standards, Cllr Greg White, said: This was a worrying incident where somebody turned up at the front door of an address offering to carry out driveway work while falsely claiming to be working for the council. Our contractors will never cold call or dispose of unused materials in this way. I would urge everyone to help spread this important message and make sure your loved ones, especially those who may be vulnerable or live alone, are aware. Cold callers often take advantage of residents by putting them under pressure when offering work on their doorstep. They can often be forceful and intimidating to those who encounter them. Our advice is always to close the door on them, do not agree to any work or hand over any personal details. If you feel threatened or the callers refuse to leave, then you should not hesitate to call the police on 999.

Advice from the council’s trading standards department includes:

Do not agree to have work done by anyone who cold calls or knocks at a property unannounced.

Ask friends and family for recommendations if you need a tradesperson. Check reviews online but be aware that some traders do post fake reviews. There is a government-endorsed scheme called Trustmark (www.trustmark.org.uk) that can help you to find a tradesperson.

Always confirm the price you will pay and any potential additional charges before the work starts.

Try and get at least three quotes for work so you can compare the work required and prices to be charged.

Make sure you know the trader’s name and address. If there are any issues, it is usually easier to arrange a repair or refund with a local trader, so find out who you are dealing with and where to contact them if you need to.

Residents, local businesses and community organisations can report rogue traders or obtain advice from the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.