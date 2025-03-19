Criminal damage at Swinsty and Stack Point car parks

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after Swinsty, Blubberhouses, and Stack Point car parks were vandalised.

In several incidents over the past few months, signs, ticket machines and cameras have been damaged.

Police are actively monitoring the parks and are taking actions necessary to identify those responsible, but we need your help. They are asking for witnesses to anyone acting suspiciously or causing damage, along with any dash-cam footage.

If you can assist, please email Sylvia.Matla@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please mention reference 12250022012 when passing on information.