Appeal for dashcam footage of pony and trap race meet on A168 Dishforth bypass

At around 8am on Saturday (15th March 2025), police were alerted to the A168 Dishforth bypass, near Dishforth, following reports of a number of vehicles being involved in a pony and trap race meet.

This resulted in vehicles driving on both sides of the road and causing other road users to take action to avoid a collision, including mounting the grass verge.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are requesting dashcam footage that may cover the incident or any other information.

If you can help, please email Pierre.Olesqui@northyorkshire.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 12250046212.