The karate coach attracting the sport’s elite to Ripon

A karate coach who has put Ripon on the map as a top training venue for the sport is marking his club’s 30th year.

Ady Gray has developed a purpose-built dojo in the centre of Ripon that attracts elite athletes and instructors from across the country.

It’s also the home of his karate school, giving local people of all abilities access to the same high-level facilities favoured by the likes of the England national team.

Ady said: It’s great to be involved at all levels, from grassroots upwards. I love working with beginners and seeing them develop and grow in confidence and ability, especially the kids. But it’s also good to get pushed and challenged. As a club we’ve won national and international medals, and we’ve also had students represent England.

A former kata head coach for the English Karate Federation, Ady is particularly passionate about teaching karate to children.

Ripon Karate Dojo’s members range in age from four to 77, with under 18s making up 65 per cent. Ady also gives karate lessons to children with learning disabilities from specialist schools in the area.

His classes are focused as much on teaching the life skills that karate embodies as progressing through the coloured belt gradings.

Ady said: Karate teaches you to push your boundaries, whatever they may be; it’s not just about kicking and punching. It can help develop self-esteem and resilience as well as communication, decision-making and leadership skills.

As England head coach, in 2022 Ady helped the country to its best ever karate medal tally at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He began karate aged seven and achieved his black belt at 14. Now a 6th Dan Black Belt, Ady is instructed and mentored by Dave Hazard, a legend in the art.

He launched Ripon Karate Club in 1995 with a few classes in the old YMCA hall, before expanding to various venues across Thirsk and Bedale.

Fifteen years ago Ady decided to go full time with the business and bring all his classes under one roof with a move to the Sycamore Business Park in Ripon.

Ady said: It was a risk but it was only a small dojo and we had a good reputation by then, so people were willing to travel. A lot of our students still come to us from places like Richmond and it’s still mainly through word of mouth.

He relocated to his current home, a former gym in Queen Street, in 2015 and made “quite an investment” in developing the Ripon Karate Dojo.

The venue features a sprung floor, changing and shower facilities, and a waiting area for parents where they can watch live streams of their children’s classes.

Ady said: I believe our dojo is one of the best in the country. We have quite a few visitors who get dojo envy when they come here!

Last year Ady and his partner Nicola acquired the full premises and rebranded it as Jion Studios. As well as housing the Ripon Karate Dojo and Nicola’s business Exhale Yoga, it also offers a multi-use space for local clubs and lifestyle practitioners.

Various events are being planned this year to mark the club’s 30th anniversary, including a special coaching session with nine times world champion and former England head coach Wayne Otto. Ady will also be running a joint course with Sensei Matt Price, a former British, European and world champion who now runs the Harrogate Shotokan Karate Club.