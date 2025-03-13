Conservatives launch manifesto for Harrogate Town Council Elections

Harrogate’s Conservative team announce 19 candidates for the Harrogate Town Council Election in May

The Conservative election manifesto presents a clear plan for how the new council could Enhance Harrogate

Voters across Harrogate will go to the polls on Thursday 1 May to elect 19 councillors to the new Harrogate Town Council, which will cover the previously un-parished areas of the town.

The new council will be able to create its own agenda from scratch – a rare opportunity for a local council. The Conservative team believe it is important that the new council delivers services that are not already provided by other bodies, rather it is a new team with fresh ideas and opportunity.

Conservative Councillor Michael Harrison said: Our manifesto is a clear plan for how the town council could enhance Harrogate. It must work to make our town even better, and that’s the commitment we’re standing for election on. Our approach will be partnership working, exploring devolution and promoting our local economy. In six themes, we’ve set out what we would deliver if elected on 1 May. We’re sharing our plan with residents over the next few weeks so they can make an informed decision at the ballot box.

The Conservative Manifesto for this election is in six themes and sets out areas the council could work on:

IMPROVING PUBLIC SPACES

Our public spaces are important for residents and visitors alike. They should be smart, accessible, pleasant to be in, easy to navigate and vibrant. We will:

Consider investment projects in public open spaces and which highlight historic aspects of Harrogate.

Ensure we have high-quality street furniture both in Harrogate town centre and in residential areas.

Prioritise safety in Harrogate town centre, including working alongside partners.

SHOW PRIDE IN OUR TOWN

Harrogate is a wonderful town with an international reputation. People live, work and visit here because it is a marvellous place. We take pride in our town and will:

Work with local groups to ensure Harrogate is smart and well-presented, and our reputation for parks and gardens is enhanced.

Restore pride in our town by doing more to tackle litter, graffiti, snow, ice and other things that detract from our area.

Help Harrogate Homeless Project address the causes of rough sleeping to no-one in Harrogate has to sleep outdoors.

BETTER AND GREENER TRANSPORT

Access to good public transport should be more even across our town and we want to see reduced traffic and better air quality. We will:

Support better services in residential areas currently not well-served by bus routes and timetables.

Review and work to improve bus stops, waiting facilities and information in residential areas to promote bus use by locals.

Lobby for investment in more electric car charging points for convenience and to improve air quality.

A TOWN CENTRE FOR LOCAL PEOPLE

Our town centre is not just for visitors – it’s for everyone who lives in and around our town too. We want to boost local visits to the town centre and will:

Work to bring more visitors, including local people, into Harrogate town centre with enhanced high-quality markets and events.

Lobby for representation on the body that runs the Convention Centre, recognising its importance for our local economy.

Improve accessibility for all, recognising that we have higher than average physically disabled and sensory impaired residents.

A STRONG LOCAL VOICE

Harrogate Town Council will need to be a strong voice for local people on issues like planning and transport, where responsibility is held elsewhere. We will:

Play a leading part in creating Harrogate’s Neighbourhood Plan, to help shape local developments and infrastructure.

Challenge the Labour Government’s trebling of local house-building targets and protect our Greenbelt.

Listen to residents’ views on what is important to them when developing future town council projects and policies.

PARTNERSHIPS TO ENHANCE OUR AREA

Harrogate already has many organisations – public, private and in the voluntary sector – supporting the town. The Town Council can enhance what they do, and we will:

Support local businesses and form good working relationships with the other local bodies that already support them.

Work positively with North Yorkshire Council to make sure the town council adds value with its actions, avoiding duplication.

Support the strong voluntary, community and charitable sector in Harrogate.