Jail for Bradford drugs gang that plagued Harrogate with heroin and cocaine

Four members of a Bradford-based county lines drug dealing gang have been jailed for over 26 years between them after their enterprise was dismantled by North Yorkshire Police.

The “Teddy Line” was one of three county lines that were targeted through Operation Jackal, a proactive county lines intelligence-led investigation launched in 2019 by the force’s Organised Crime Unit into the supply of heroin and cocaine from Bradford into the Harrogate area.

A joint operation in February 2020 involving the Regional Organised Crime Unit, West Yorkshire Police, the National Crime Agency and the National County Lines Coordination Centre, saw the arrest of a number of suspects from both towns. The heads of the drug operations being in Bradford and those lower down the chain coming from Harrogate.

The Teddy Line was run by an organised crime group that infiltrated Harrogate via the use of local drug dealers, began distributing cocaine and heroin for the consumption of local drug users, the majority of whom were vulnerable by way of socioeconomic background and mental health conditions.

The gang exploited children and used them to courier the drugs and profits between Bradford and Harrogate. Hiding behind the children and putting them in danger.

As part of the operation, police arrested two teenagers both aged 16 at the time, but it soon became apparent that they were being exploited and measures were put in place to safeguard them.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harding of North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit, and now of the Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: Vulnerable children were used to courier the drugs and do the gangs’ dirty work. They showed no regard whatsoever for the children in a bid to hide their own tracks and evade detection. The children were shamefully used as a commodity to help the gang make money, and to face the dangers on the streets so that they didn’t have to.

Sanchez Heffernan, 33 of Rufus Street, Bradford, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He was jailed for nine years.

Waqas Ali, 34 of Rufus Street, Bradford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drug and two counts of human trafficking and exploitation, he was jailed for eight years and eight months for drug offences and four years for human trafficking, to run concurrent.

Mohammed Owais Ali, 26, of Basil Street, Bradford, was found guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs, he was jailed for seven years.

Ben Parcell, 42, of Bramham Drive, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He was jailed for two years and three months.

Nicola Jayne Fletcher 47, of Harrogate pleaded guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. She was given an 18-month sentence suspended for two years.