Newly refurbished combined police and fire station opens in Ripon

York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith has officially opened the newly refurbished joint police and fire station in Ripon

Mayor Skaith was joined by partners and community members to cut the ribbon on the long-awaited facility for Ripon. This follows a joint investment of £926,000 by North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and North Yorkshire Police to improve engagement with the local community and provide a modern and accessible workspace for staff.

New facilities for the people of Ripon to engage with the Police and a local Voluntary attendance facility in Ripon will be in place by May 2025.

The building supports joint working for both fire & police, providing services to the communities in Ripon and the surrounding district.

Building upgrades support sustainable energy requirements including a future air source heat pump upgrade, increased insulation and LED sensor-controlled lighting.

The building creates a quality working environment for both Police and Staff with improved office spaces, meal area and individual toilet and shower facilities.

Improved signage to make the police presence more visible to the public of Ripon

For the local community, the station now has a comfortable and informal public room where they can discuss community issues with the police.

The station now also includes an interview room which will remove the need for both police and public to travel to Harrogate.

The new facilities will increase the use of the station by police, which in turn will enable increased police visibility in the community. Other improvements to facilities, such as showers and kitchen areas, will be available to both police officers, PCSOs and fire fighters.

Mayor David Skaith was joined at the opening ceremony by Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime Jo Coles, North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Tim Forber, and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Dyson, as well as local community leaders.





York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith said: The public consistently tell me that they want to see more police officers on the streets and this new joint station in the city of Ripon will ensure neighbourhood policing teams are able to work and patrol the local area and provide new services to the local community, that they deserve. Strong neighbourhood policing is the foundation on which public confidence in policing is built and I welcome this refurbishment that is so long overdue. This modern space will enable the police to work closely alongside Ripon residents, which is so important to building trust and confidence. I thank all of those who have made this happen.

Chief Constable Tim Forber said: This significant investment into Ripon Police Station reflects the Mayor’s long term commitment to Neighbourhood Policing which I absolutely support. Over the past year recorded crime in Harrogate District is down by 6% and anti-social behaviour down by 21%. This operating base provides a first-class workspace for the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to continue to drive down crime, engage with communities and provide the very best service to victims.

Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Dyson said: It’s great to see the transformation of the station, which was long overdue for modernisation. This investment in our facilities ensures that both fire and police personnel have a clean and safe working environment to continue working for the public. I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to the staff at Ripon for their incredible patience throughout the renovation process, as well as to everyone involved in bringing this project to life.

To contact the police, the easiest way is to call 101, or 999 if it is an emergency. If you are visiting Ripon police station, the “When we’re in, we’re open” system will be in operation and visitors should press the doorbell at the front door. If someone is available, they will respond and help you. If no one is available, please call 101 for non-emergencies and 999 for emergencies.

The majority of the building work was carried out by local contractors, while a local Guides organisation helped to install outdoor planters providing a more welcoming environment for those visiting the station.

A defibrillator is installed on the front of the police and fire station building and is available 24 hours a day.