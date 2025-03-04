Blind woman assaulted in Knaresborough

Police are appealing to a key witness to come forward following an assault in Knaresborough.

The assault happened on Chestnut Drive, between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on Friday 14 February 2025.

The woman victim, who is registered blind, was walking her dog on Boroughbridge Road and crossing near the roundabout at Chestnut Drive when she was approached by an unknown woman and assaulted.

It is believed a man was walking his dog along Boroughbridge Road at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Police are appealing to the dog walker and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or motorists who may have caught the incident on dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email jemma.grant@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250027991.