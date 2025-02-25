Established Pet food suppply business in Harrogate for sale following 34-year ownership

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co, has been instructed to market Pharmall LTD, a longstanding family-run pet food supply business in Harrogate. The business has come to the market as the owners plan for their retirement.

Located on Moorlands Farm since 2000, Pharmall LTD is positioned at one of the busiest junctions on the outskirts of Harrogate, benefitting from significant local and passing trade. Additionally, the business is adjacent to a large residential development area offering substantial potential for increased local sales.

Originally rooted in the farm supply industry, the business has evolved under the second generation of ownership into a more consumer-focused enterprise, offering a variety of pet food and accessories, wild bird food, equine feed and bedding, smallholder supplies, and veterinary and farm products. The business also offers a delivery service, both locally via its own vans, and nationally through couriers.

Pharmall LTD is currently owned by Robert Harper and family. Robin, who is now selling the business as he plans to retire: After 34 wonderful years running Pharmall Ltd – the family business – I have decided to sell up. This decision has been incredibly tough to make, the staff I’ve employed over the years and the wonderful customers have made coming to work a pleasure. However, due to the recent passing of my father who established the business 40 years ago, I feel the time is right to step back to enjoy retirement with my wife whilst we are both still in good health. It has been an incredible journey, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved. I am confident that a new buyer will bring fresh energy and ideas to take the business forward, and continue to serve our loyal customers with the same dedication and passion.