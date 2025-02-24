Little Bird Made invite you to celebrate spring

Little Bird Made will be returning to Valley Gardens in Harrogate this Sunday 2 March from 10am to 3pm.

The artisan markets bring an opportunity for locals and tourists alike to come together in this beautiful seventeen acre English Heritage Grade II listed park, with themed gardens and historic buildings. There is lots to see at this North Yorkshire location.

Jackie Crozier, founder of Little Bird Markets says this on the return to Valley Gardens for the second event of the year, ‘’We love trading in Valley Gardens and our markets showcase some of Yorkshire’s finest small independent traders, and provide the best opportunity for locals and tourists to purchase the most exciting and one of kind buys from some of the most talented artisans in North Yorkshire.’’