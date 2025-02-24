Housing association secures funding for the creation of 200 new affordable homes in Harrogate

Harrogate Housing Association has raised £15m of new loan funding from Triodos Bank UK. The loan facility will enable the association to develop a further 200 homes to add to its existing portfolio of just over 300 homes in and around Harrogate.

The new homes will all have energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings of B or above, with some properties generating renewable energy through air source heat pumps and solar panels. This will allow customers to benefit from energy bill savings, as well as providing wider environmental benefits.

Harrogate Housing Association was established in 1968 in response to an appeal launched to mark the twentieth anniversary of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which addressed the need to provide good quality accommodation at affordable rents. The organisation aims to maintain these values more than 50 years later and deliver quality and affordable housing for the people of Harrogate.

Steven Brook, chief executive of Harrogate Housing Association, said: This finance is very important for us as it enables us to go ahead with our plans to significantly increase the number of affordable homes we provide for the people of Harrogate. We are passionate about making housing inclusive for local people, who might otherwise be pushed out by the high property prices in the area. With Triodos Bank’s support, we are delighted to be able to create more high-quality housing to support local families.

Triodos Bank lends solely to organisations delivering positive social or environmental impact. Social housing is one of its key lending sectors; since 2008 the bank has completed £500m of loan facilities to some 50 housing associations across the UK.

Peter Borgers, senior relationship manager in the lending team at Triodos, added: We’re very pleased to support Harrogate Housing Association in its plans for growth; its ambitious development programme will help provide a significant number of much needed affordable homes in the area.

