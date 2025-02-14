Restart a Heart Day – Empowering the next generation of lifesavers

Secondary schools across Yorkshire are being urged to sign up for free life-saving CPR training from Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff and volunteers on Restart a Heart Day 2025.

Registration is now open for schools to provide their students with the skills needed to respond effectively to cardiac arrest emergencies.

Secondary schools can register for the event on Thursday 16 October by completing the form at https://survey.yas.nhs.uk/s/Restart-a-Heart-Day-SchoolRegistration-2025/ before the closing date on Friday 11 April.

Since the event began in 2014, the Trust has taught CPR to 270,153 students during 1,212 school visits thanks to staff and volunteers who have given an incredible 44,320 hours.

Jason Carlyon, Community Engagement Manager with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: We believe that every student should have the chance to learn CPR and would encourage all secondary schools to take advantage of this valuable opportunity for free training. By working together with our fabulous staff and volunteers who give up their own time to deliver the training, we can ensure that more young people are equipped with the skills they need to save a life.

The event is supported by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity which is committed to providing young people with life-saving education. The charity will contact all participating schools with fundraising opportunities to support the development of the Restart a Heart campaign.

Over 30,000 people suffer a cardiac arrest out of hospital in the UK every year. The earlier a patient can receive CPR and a shock from a defibrillator, the greater their chance of survival.

Currently in the UK, less than one (8.6%) in ten people survive a cardiac arrest. If we achieved the same survival rates of countries like Norway (25%), where CPR is taught in schools, 100 more lives could be saved each week – the equivalent of approximately 5,000 every year.

For more information visit the Restart a Heart Day website or email yas.restartaheart@nhs.net