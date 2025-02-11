A group of people walking in a park Description automatically generated A group of people sitting on grass in front of a castle Description automatically generated

Last Sunday of the month from Sunday 23 February 2025, 10am – 3pm

Free entry to market, gardens and grounds on market days

www.realmarkets.co.uk

Real Markets’ monthly markets return to Ripley Castle from Sunday 23 February 2025.

Packed full of local and speciality producers, bakers and makers, the market is free to attend. Plus, beautifully positioned in the stunning Ripley Castle Courtyard, it offers visitors free access to visit the grounds and gardens on market day too.

The stunning venue of Ripley Castle will play host to over 40 talented traders showcasing Yorkshire talent and produce. From artists and jewellers to cheesemongers, bakers and candle makers, visitors can find the perfect treat while supporting local talent. There will also be hot food and drink, plus each market supports a local community initiative or charity – February’s charity guests are Harrogate Cat Rescue.

Despite Ripley Castle Estate being for sale, the Ingilby family who own the Estate are continuing to welcome and support the monthly market, which has become an incredibly popular monthly attraction.

Sara Ingilby said: We are so pleased to be able to welcome Real Markets back to Ripley Castle – not just because we love having all the delicious produce (and treats!) on our doorstep, but these markets really bring Ripley to life and it’s wonderful to see the historic courtyard full of artisans and talented producers. As always, on these market days the Castle’s Gardens and Grounds will be free to enter, and don’t forget that dogs are welcome too.

Lucy Allen from Real Markets added: We feel so lucky that we get to host a monthly market at such a magnificent venue. Our traders have been keen to return this year as the market has built up an incredibly loyal following. This event not only benefits the local community but helps independent producers and makers continue to thrive. We can’t wait to be back at Ripley Castle!

The team at Real Markets run monthly and special event markets in various locations in Yorkshire including Ilkley, Saltaire, Grassington, Harrogate and Otley. As well as supporting local and speciality producers, they also give regularly to support community initiatives in market areas (most recently Ripley Endowed CofE Primary School, Otley Common, Friends of Roberts Park Saltaire, Ilkley Carnival, Clarke Foley Centre Ilkley.