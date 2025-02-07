Harrogate supermarket theft

Police have issued a CCTV of a man we would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Harrogate.

It happened on 14 December 2024, in Waitrose on Station Parade, and involved the theft of £572.44 worth of stock.

Please contact the police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240228050 when passing on information.