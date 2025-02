Wanted 19 year-old is wanted in connection with a serious assault. Police have carried out a number of enquiries and we are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.

Gibson is believed to be in Harrogate, but also has links to Dewsbury in West Yorkshire.

If you have seen him or know where we can find him, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Please quote reference number 12250019128 when providing details.