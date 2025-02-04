Harrogate Town AFC sign Ben Fox on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Harrogate Town AFC are delighted to confirm the signing of Ben Fox on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The 27-year-old makes the permanent move from Northampton, where he had been since 2022, helping the Cobblers to promotion to League One in his first season for the club.

Head of Player Recruitment Lloyd Kerry: We’ve been an admirer of Ben for a few years now really, since his time at Grimsby and we moved quick to try and get him in.” He’s a really good character, an all-action midfielder who can chip in with a goal, wins his duels, is strong in the air and is tidy on the ball, a real all rounder.

The club’s seventh signing of the January window started his career at Burton Albion and made 37 appearances across the Championship and League One.

In June 2021 Fox joined Grimsby and helped The Mariners return to the EFL in his only season at the club, being named Man of the Match in the National League Promotion Final.

Ben Fox said: The opportunity to come and play regularly for a really good football club is a really exciting challenge, I’m really looking forward to pulling on the shirt and giving it a really good go. I think I’ll fit in well here, it sounds like a really good group of lads and that always goes a long way. I want to win games of football and push up the league, it’s really important that we keep building on the positive performances in recent weeks.

Ben will wear the number 27 at the club and is available for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Bradford City, subject to EFL and FA approval.