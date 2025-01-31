Deer Shed Festival announce Kae Tempest, The Big Moon and Reggie Watts as additions to the 2025 line-up

Deer Shed, North Yorkshire’s famed forward thinking & family-friendly festival, have announced even more acts joining them this summer for an extra special celebration that marks the independent and family-owned weekender’s 15th anniversary edition.

Leading the announcement are headliners Kae Tempest & The Big Moon who will return to the festival to top the bill alongside previously announced Friday night headliner, the fast-rising London quartet Wunderhorse.

25 – 28 July 2025

Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire

Already a critically-acclaimed poet, spoken word artist and playwright when Kae Tempest released 2014 debut album ‘Everybody Down’; their inimitable blend of lo-fi hip-hop, spellbinding narratives and breathtaking delivery earned a Mercury Prize nomination and cemented Kae’s position at the forefront of an exciting new wave of intelligent, experimental rappers. With another Mercury nod for 2016’s ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’, an award-winning debut novel,

‘The Bricks That Built The Houses’, the same year as well as three subsequently excellent full-length releases including 2022’s exceptional ‘The Line Is A Curve’, Deer Shed can expect to hear classics and cutting-edge material from one of the country’s most captivating performers.

After an unforgettable mainstage performance at Deer Shed in 2023, London’s The Big Moon are set to return as rightful headliners this summer. Nominated for a Mercury Award for their 2016 debut ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’, the beloved fourpiece have since shared stages and studios with artists as diverse as Marika Hackman, The Pixies and George Ezra whilst firing out indie anthems including ‘Barcelona’, ‘Trouble’ and ‘Your Light’. With 2022’s ‘Here Is Everything’ recorded around and inspired by frontwoman Juliette Jackson’s pregnancy, the Deer Shed team can’t wait to catch up with The Big Moon and hear what they’ve been working on.

Joining them at the top of the bill are special guests Sprints; the Dublin garage-punk quartet blew the roof off an overflowing ‘In The Dock tent’ last summer, with their ferocious live show, and are back this year due to popular demand. Also announced today are innovative and beloved folk singer Rich(ard) Dawson, Afrofuturist ensemble Fulu Miziki, South London trio Honeyglaze, critically-acclaimed New Zealand Nadia Reid and lots more.

These acts and more join an already impressive music lineup that includes Friday night headliners Wunderhorse, very special guests Idlewild, American folk rock force of nature Joan As Police Woman and many, many more due to take the stage in Baldersby Park this July.

With lots of its comedy line-up still to come, the festival is excited to announce American comedy icon Reggie Watts as their first 2025 headliner. Known and loved for his improvisational and musical comedy as well as his work on the seminal Comedy Bang Bang! series and as band leader on James Corden’s The Late Late Show tenure amongst many other projects, Watts is one of the brightest and coolest comedians and musicians of his generation.

Long-time supporters of the UK’s grassroots comedy scene, Deer Shed has become a highlight of the stand up-circuit both as a vital platform for emerging comic talent and a showcase for award-winning international comedy, other early comedy announcements for Deer Shed include Laura Lexx, Thanyia Moore, Lachlan Werner & Katie Pritchard alongside previously announced performers including Yorkshire’s own and 2024 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer Award Winner Frankie Monroe; Deer Shed fan favourite John Shuttleworth and the Scummy Mummies podcast with much more still to come..

While music and comedy sit at its core, Deer Shed is also renowned for bringing together some of the country’s most unique experiences and interactive events as well as long-running Cinema, Theatre and Performance Arts programmes. Returning for 2025’s milestone edition are the likes of Kapow Wrestling, Nerf Gun Arena, Tinkertown and the ever-popular Wild Swimming as well as new additions including Børn of the Forest, Wild Running and more still to be announced.

Celebrating its fifteenth birthday and still as proudly independent as ever, the dedicated team behind Deer Shed festival are ready once again to transform Baldersby Park into a three-day wonderland of community and creativity that spotlights contemporary musical and cultural curation. Carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages; Deer Shed is a festival for everyone – families, friends and fans.

–

Oliver Jones, Deer Shed Co-founder said: We had so much positive feedback to our first music announcement at the end of November, we are super excited to build upon that with many more great artists like Kae Tempest, The Big Moon and Sprints. We’ve also added many more emerging artists lower down the bill that we can’t wait to see (again) in July – the quality of new artists out there is always very encouraging and this is looking like one of our best years yet. We are also incredibly excited to be welcoming some artists back to the festival this year – Kae Tempest for example delivered one of our most talked-about and treasured moments as they took to the stage in the pouring rain to deliver a tour-de-force performance to an enraptured crowd at Deer Shed 2017. Having artists like Kae and The Big Moon coming back to headline is a reminder of how lucky we are to have long-standing relationships with some brilliant artists and to be part of their career over many years.

Announced this week:

Music:

Kae Tempest, The Big Moon, Sprints, Fulu Miziki, Honeyglaze, Joshua Burnside, Maruja, Nadia Reid, Rich(ard) Dawson, The Bug Club, The Scratch, Jacob Alon, KEG, Mandrake Handshake, Naima Bock, Nancy Williams, The Pill, Zawedde

DJ’s

Across The Tracks, Get In Her Ears, Rory Hoy

Lit & Talks

Adelle Stripe: Base Notes Scents of Life, John Harris: Maybe I’m Amazed: A Story of Love and Connection in Ten Songs

Comedy

Reggie Watts, Laura Lexx, Thanyia Moore, Lachlan Werner, Katie Pritchard

Shows

Oh My God It’s The Church, Queenz

Previously announced:

Music:

Wunderhorse, Antony Szmierek, Big Special, Bodega, Divorce, Hamish Hawk, Ibibio Sound Machine, Joan As Policewoman, King Hannah, Moonchild Sannelly, Roddy Woomble, The Unthanks, Honesty, The None, Olive Grinter, Tommy WÁ, Ugly

Lit & Talks:

Nobody’s Empire: In Conversation With Stuart Murdoch

Comedy:

John Shuttleworth, Scummy Mummies, Frankie Monroe, Barbara Nice, Eleanor Morton

Deer Shed 2024 images