Inconsistency impacting the care of young people at Wetherby YOI

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) at Wetherby Young Offenders Institution (YOI) in its 2023-24 annual report (published on 10 January 2025) notes the impact of an unreliable regime on the young people detained there.

The Board also raises concerns about the continued detention of girls at Wetherby and welcomes the forthcoming review into the placement of girls in custody.

The IMB highlights that:

There was a sustained high level of self-harm incidents, mostly attributed to the girls placed at Wetherby.

Intense scrutiny and media coverage following the November 2023 HMIP report had a significant impact on officers’ morale. This appeared to result in the reluctance or hesitation to effectively manage the restraint of young people when necessary; this caused, in some instances, injuries to young people and officers.

The educational provision was inadequate and unacceptable: 12,500 hours of education were lost during the reporting year due to lesson cancellations and lack of regime. This frustrated young people and reduces the chance of successful rehabilitation.

893 weapons were found during the reporting year and the high number of young people who needed to be kept apart caused significant challenges to the maintenance of a consistent regime, with some being held in their cells for up to 22 hours a day.

However, it is pleased to report that:

The Board continues to be impressed with the care and compassion shown by most staff to these very complex and challenging young people.

In the Board’s view, healthcare provision, offering 24 hour cover, was reliable and consistently good.