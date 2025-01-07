A CCTV screenshot of a man and a woman has been released following a shop theft in Harrogate.

It happened at approximately 12:15hrs on Sunday 15 December 2024 at the BP Garage on Leeds Road in Pannal.

A man and woman entered the store and left with £279.05 worth of stock without making an attempt to pay. They then left the area in a Mercedes Benz – C Class in Silver, registration MJ04 LCP.

You can email ben.hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk .

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Hepworth or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240228703 when passing on information.