Incident at Asda car park in Harrogate

Police say they were called to reports of a domestic incident on Friday afternoon, in the car park of Asda in Harrogate

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault, and later released.

North Yorkshire Police have said that while dealing with the suspect, a member of the public who wasn’t connected to the original incident became obstructive towards officers and assaulted a police officer.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public order, resist arrest and assault an emergency worker. He was later charged with the same offences and released on bail.