Wanted man with links to Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are looking to locate, Callum James Andrew Charlton, 27, of no fixed address but with connections to Harrogate & Durham.

Charlton is currently wanted by police for breaching his bail conditions in relation to an assault investigation.

Police have carried out a number of enquiries to find him and we are now asking members of the public to report any sightings of him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you prefer to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.

Please quote reference 12240226836 when passing on information.