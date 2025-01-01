Knaresborough Golf Club burglary

A burglary happened at Knaresborough Golf Club and involved a man climbing in through the roof, causing substantial damage to the property costing approximately £1,000 to £1,500.

He also stole a till draw float with £100 inside. It happened between 5.20am and 5.25am on Monday, 9 December 2024.

Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email alice.brazier@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Alice Brazier or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240224521 when passing on information.