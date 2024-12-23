The brand-new John Deere 6M tractor range is one of the major stars of Ripon Farm Services’ two-day New Year Show.

The show is being held in the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Wednesday January 22 and Thursday January 23 from 10.00am to 4.30pm.

The new John Deere 6M range will be unveiled to farmers at the show.

The state-of-the-art tractor features higher standards of comfort, performance, manoeuvrability and visibility.

Richard Simpson, the CEO of Ripon Farm Services, said: This is the first dealer event where this new model is on show. The 6M tractor series now offers 17 models in total, providing even more choice for farmers looking for high-performing tractors with little handling complexity. We can’t wait to welcome our customers to what promises to be a very busy event. There’s no doubt that the recent Budget has shocked the farming community across the UK and there are serious challenges ahead, but the agricultural sector is nothing if not resilient and our show will support farmers in finding solutions to these challenges. For example, we are featuring the latest innovations from our Technology Team to help our customers reduce input costs and improve profitability through more efficient production. We had a very good response from this initiative last year, but we’d like to improve it again this year. It’s quick and easy to pre-register on the Eventbrite website. Enjoy faster check-in and a smoother entry experience on the day.

There will be a number of other John Deere appliances at the show, including the new 300M self-propelled sprayer, the new John Deere T6 combine and the John Deere XUV 875 Gator.