CCTV appeal following arson near Harrogate

Police are appealing for information about a vehicle arson that occurred on Spofforth Lane, between Spofforth and North Deighton.

Sunday 03 November at approximately 1am and involved three men.

Police would like information about the man in the picture as they believe he may have information which could help our investigation.

Please email alice.brazier@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Alice Brazier, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240200820 when passing on information.