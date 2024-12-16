Strategy launched for culture and arts in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Council have released a new strategy for culture and heritage.

North Yorkshire Council’s new plan, which is being funded by Arts Council England and has been developed with input from the sector and communities, is the first countywide blueprint to:

Boost participation

Nurture creative talent

Use accessible spaces

Maximise the value of cultural assets.

The initiative is aimed at bringing together communities and partner organisations and creative groups to engage people of all ages, backgrounds and locations to make cultural experiences accessible, inclusive, and integral to the public’s wellbeing.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and the arts, Cllr Simon Myers, said: The launch will see creatives come together to discuss how we can work collaboratively to maximise the county’s rich cultural assets. This strategy is about involving the community on all levels whether our larger market towns or the smallest villages. We want to create accessible cultural experiences for all.

The cultural strategy was launched at the Milton Rooms in Malton, when councillors were joined by 150 representatives from organisations and creative groups to learn more about what is planned – media were not invited to attend.

The director for the North and northern economy and partnerships for Arts Council England, Pete Massey, said: We’re very pleased to have supported the development of North Yorkshire Council’s cultural strategy and it’s great to see that it has been shaped in consultation with local people, visitors and cultural organisations. We know that creativity and culture can make such a difference to people’s health and wellbeing, encourage economic growth and regeneration, as well as foster a sense of pride in the local area. We want our investment to attract people to live, work and thrive in rural communities across the North, not just in towns and cities. Working with local partners, we’re making sure that everyone across North Yorkshire will be able to enjoy and take part in high quality arts and culture on their doorsteps, wherever they live.

In the past year, North Yorkshire Council has been awarded an Arts Council England grant of £1.2 million as part of a national programme to provide high-quality music education for all children and young people.