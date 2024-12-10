Soroptimist Shop Window Competition

Harrogate and District Soroptimist were delighted to welcome the award winners of the annual Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition to their meeting at the Crown Hotel on the 4th December.
The Mayor of Knaresborough Cllr. Margy Longhurst and Club President Christine Anderson presented the Award Certificates and the Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Cup to the overall winner. The judging took place in three zones. Harrogate Town; Ripon with Boroughbridge and Knaresborough with Starbeck and Bilton.
Zone Winners – Harrogate Town
Gold Award: Martin House Hospice Shop, Commercial Street, Harrogate
Silver Award: Yorkshire Cancer Research Shop, Oxford Street, Harrogate
Zone Winners – Ripon and Boroughbridge
Gold Award: OXFAM Shop, Fishergate Ripon
Silver Award: Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop, North Street, Ripon
Highly Commended. Yorkshire Cancer Research Shop, The Arcade, Ripon and Saint Michael’s Hospice, High Street, Boroughbridge
Zone Winner – Knaresborough with Starbeck and Bilton
Gold Award: Sue Ryder Shop, Castlegate, Knaresborough
Silver Award: Saint Vincent’s Shop, High Street, Knaresborough
Highly Commended. Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop, High Street, Starbeck
Cup Winner
The winner of the Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Cup for the Christmas Window Competition is OXFAM, Ripon with a very innovative Christmas Cracker and a windowful of Christmas Cracker jokes and toys.
President Christine said:
The Charity Shops did a superb job this year with their Christmas window displays. We were impressed by the innovation, creativeness, and spirit of Christmas that the staff and volunteers are able to produce from such limited resources. Charity shops are extremely important to the organisation they represent. The money raised is significant in enabling the charities to continue their essential work.