Soroptimist Shop Window Competition

Harrogate and District Soroptimist were delighted to welcome the award winners of the annual Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition to their meeting at the Crown Hotel on the 4th December.

The Mayor of Knaresborough Cllr. Margy Longhurst and Club President Christine Anderson presented the Award Certificates and the Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Cup to the overall winner. The judging took place in three zones. Harrogate Town; Ripon with Boroughbridge and Knaresborough with Starbeck and Bilton.

Zone Winners – Harrogate Town

Gold Award: Martin House Hospice Shop, Commercial Street, Harrogate

Silver Award: Yorkshire Cancer Research Shop, Oxford Street, Harrogate

Zone Winners – Ripon and Boroughbridge

Gold Award: OXFAM Shop, Fishergate Ripon

Silver Award: Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop, North Street, Ripon

Highly Commended. Yorkshire Cancer Research Shop, The Arcade, Ripon and Saint Michael’s Hospice, High Street, Boroughbridge

Zone Winner – Knaresborough with Starbeck and Bilton

Gold Award: Sue Ryder Shop, Castlegate, Knaresborough

Silver Award: Saint Vincent’s Shop, High Street, Knaresborough

Highly Commended. Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop, High Street, Starbeck

Cup Winner

The winner of the Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Cup for the Christmas Window Competition is OXFAM, Ripon with a very innovative Christmas Cracker and a windowful of Christmas Cracker jokes and toys.