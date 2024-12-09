Theft from Harrogate store

Police would like to speak to the individuals in the CCTV screen grab following a theft from the Cooperative store in Pannal near Harrogate.

It happened on 7 November when goods including ten boxes of washing powder were stolen from the store.

Police believe the men in the images may have information that will assist their investigation.

Please email paul.harwood@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240203731 when passing on information.