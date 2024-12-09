Inspection report on Wetherby Young Offenders Institute shows progress, but children still locked in cells for days

Wetherby is the largest young offender institution (YOI) in the country, holding children aged between 15 and 18.

The 2024 inspection still shows that children are being locked in cells for days, are given insufficient interactions, with limited educational support.

At the time of this inspection visit the establishment housed 149 children, catering to a diverse range of needs. This included provision for children convicted and on remand; serving as a national resource for the most vulnerable children in prison; providing the highest levels of security due to some children’s risks; and remaining an option for girls in custody.

WYOI was previously inspected in 2021 and 2023.

The latest report is an independent review of progress at the WYOI by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, with the inspection taking place between 22 October – 6 November 2024.

The previous inspection in 2023, found:

A decline in children’s safety outcomes, raising concerns about the care of some extremely vulnerable girls; the poor treatment of separated children; and the use of force, particularly during strip searches.

No girls had been placed at HMYOI Wetherby for the three months before the report was published and any future placement of girls at the site will require senior national level approval.

Children still spent too much time locked in their cells, and daily routines were nowhere near the levels we reported on before the pandemic with evening association and dining out rare. The teaching of English and maths remained poor, with too few children having access to high-quality teaching.

Findings during the 2024 inspection:

Progress at the prison had been slow but a new governor had now been appointed.

Rising rates of violence, disorder, and self-harm at theprison since our inspection had presented further challenges to

leaders, highlighting the volatile nature of these institutions. The new governor had strengthened oversight, and in the months since arriving, had made marked improvements with respect to the concerns raised at the last inspection and other areas where governance had weakened.

During our review, there were no girls at Wetherby. Although they had been at the prison until recently, it was encouraging that they hadn’t been placed in recent months. However, Wetherby was still considered a potential placement of last resort, making it challenging for leaders to plan effectively. An independent review of the placement of girls had been announced by ministers during the week of our visit, which would help national leaders in developing a longer-term strategy for the very small number of girls in custody.

The daily routine for children had changed on the week of our visit, which aimed to significantly improve the impoverished regime that too many children had been experiencing for too long.

Oversight of strip searching had been strengthened, and the much-needed refurbishment of residential units was underway.

There was still much work to do, particularly for those children separated on normal residential units who often would not leave their cell for days.

More needed to be done to deliver regular and meaningful interactions with children, and the delivery of education needed much more focus from leaders to ensure that it met children’s needs.

Overall, while progress had been slow, the new governor and deputy had taken real action since arriving, and as a result, change was taking place at a much quicker pace.

Inspectorate say they are optimistic about their ability to drive further improvements at Wetherby.

Catherine Porter, Independent Monitoring Board, said: The changes are to be welcomed and the improvement is long overdue, but it’s vital that they are maintained. The matter of violence continues to be of concern.

A Youth Custody Service spokesperson said: We are pleased that the report recognises improvements at HMYOI Wetherby, but we know more needs to be done. That’s why, alongside a new curriculum, we’re looking at how else we can improve education at the site so all young people can reach their aspirations. We’ve also announced an independent review into the placement of girls in custody and will set out next steps in due course.