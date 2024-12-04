Local businesses are invited to a free breakfast networking event at the Police Treatment Centre, in Harrogate, on Tuesday 10 December 2024.

The centre are opening the doors for the first time as a networking breakfast. They hope to showcase what the centre does, and facilities available, whilst making new contacts.

Lisa Eastwood, Engagement Officer, Harrogate said: It’s important for the Police Treatment Centre to be a part of the local community, and for that to happen people need to know what we do. We are opening the doors for the first time as a networking breakfast. That will allow us to showcase what the centre does and the facilities that we have. It may be that you don’t know what the charity does and how it supports local police officers each day, but we want to explain a little about the treatment and rehabilitation we offer. We will also make time for some casual networking, so people can meet each other. So please come along, say hello, and enjoy a coffee and breakfast with us.

Paul Cording was a Traffic Sergeant with North Yorkshire Police, before retiring earlier this year. Paul will be speaking at the networking event.

Paul Cording said: When you first join the police you don’t think that you will ever need their services. At that time you are also paying into the pension, the Federation, and potentially insurance, so to join the Police Treatment Centre is sometimes another thing that people feel that they can’t afford. But you never know when you may need it. It maybe for an injury on duty or an injury off-duty. So this is a plea to sign-up, although 91% of funding is from officer contributions, so there is still that small gap. I have known people that have been on the trauma related courses, and they are so bespoke, there is nothing else like there out there. So it is a plea for local officers to join, but also for local businesses that also do some charitable work to get involved

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ptc-networking-breakfast-tickets-1074340133259?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl