The Gill Smith Award for Best Girl Improver, Harrogate Spa Tennis Club

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Club President Christine Anderson was delighted to present Sofia Perez with the Gill Smith Shield for Best Girl Improver at the Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre on 6th November.

Carolyn Rothwell, Harrogate Spa Club administrator said: Sofia has been a club member for nearly 10 years. During that time she has developed confidence, both in her own tennis playing ability, and in the way she enjoys helping others, particularly youngsters, improve their game.There is always a smile around on court, from Sofia, and the children love being helped by her with their tennis, whatever the weather.

Sofia’s Mum, Ana Perez said: Sofia Has always enjoyed playing tennis. Her commitment and dedication to playing and coaching tennis has not only strengthened her skills but also inspired and empowered young people to embrace the sport with confidence. We are very proud of Sofia’s achievements and the positive impact she’s making to the community showing her passion and enthusiasm.

Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre has six outdoor courts and a coaching programme provided by Tennis Harrogate for juniors and adults.

The award is presented annually in memory of Soroptimist Club member Gill Smith. Gill loved tennis and was a former member of Harrogate Spa.