Business Board Meets For The First Time

Strategic growth priorities were high up on the agenda at the first meeting of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Business Board at York Biotech Campus.

Chaired by Jennifer Wood, Co-Founder of Ripon-based company O&3 Limited, the Business Board met in-person for the first time. Topics in the meeting ranged from reviewing the scope and scale of the Combined Authority’s business services, the recent work on the development of strategic growth priorities and the Business Innovation Fund.

The Business Board were appointed to provide a strong and independent business voice for the region to advise York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Mayor on strategy and policy that will unlock the region’s economic potential and stimulate growth and prosperity.

Jennifer Wood, Chair of the Business Board said: What an amazing opportunity to bring together so many fascinating business leaders around the table. The diversity of skills that we have in this region and the scope for developing some fantastic visions is super exciting. I am thrilled with how our conversations have evolved. We have got lots to do but there are some really tangible opportunities that can be delivered in line with the vision of our Mayor. I want the Mayor to understand the reality of the position that other business leaders and I are facing. To achieve this, we must first listen to businesses. That is a fundamental starting block for all of us.