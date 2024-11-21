Ofsted praise for school with a ‘big heart and limitless aspirations’

Staff, pupils and governors at a school in Harrogate are celebrating a “glowing” Ofsted report.

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School was judged outstanding for behaviour and attitudes and personal development, while good for leadership and management and the quality of education.

The grading comes after the Government announced in September that single word judgements would be removed from inspection reports of state schools, however the ratings across the four categories would continue.

Inspectors visited the school, which is federated with Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School and Beckwithshaw Primary School, earlier this year and were impressed with what they saw.

The report highlighted the achievements of confident, articulate and proud pupils who are incredibly happy and thriving, as well as eager to contribute to lessons.

Describing the school as “small but with a big heart and limitless aspirations”, inspectors said reading is high profile at the school as well as the teaching of mathematics which is effective and staff are skilled at supporting pupils.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: The Ofsted findings are wonderful and my congratulations to the headteacher and her team of staff who have worked tirelessly to make Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School such a special place where children are happy and thrive. A huge thank you to the parents and carers for their continued support of this amazing school.

Executive headteacher, Victoria Kirkman, said she is delighted with the report which is down to the hard work of staff and the school communities: I am really pleased with the changes to this federation since April 2022. To transform children’s lives is a huge honour and I remain wholly committed to the success and sustainability of small, rural primary schools. Federation schools are settings where all children thrive and special thanks must go to the children, staff and families who work tirelessly in their unwavering commitment to ensuring all succeed.